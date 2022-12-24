Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 3,536,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

