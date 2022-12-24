Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. 2,523,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,688. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

