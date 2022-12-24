Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after buying an additional 611,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

