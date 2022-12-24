TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

