Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $92.37 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

