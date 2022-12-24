TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 48,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

TriStar Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$33.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

