Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.11. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 11,638 shares traded.

Truett-Hurst Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truett-Hurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truett-Hurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.