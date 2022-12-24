Truist Financial Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $120.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird lowered Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.38.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.