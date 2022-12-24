Truist Financial Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $85.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 192.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

