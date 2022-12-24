UBS Group Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $425.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $399.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $398.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.32. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

