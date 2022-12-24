Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $513.45.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $456.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.55. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 392.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 203.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

