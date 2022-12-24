Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Union Pacific by 23.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 8,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 26.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 29,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 74.1% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

UNP opened at $209.91 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day moving average is $213.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

