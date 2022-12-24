Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $232.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $204.00.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.37. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 309,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

