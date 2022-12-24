Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.99 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00031048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00391128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.24035558 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 587 active market(s) with $51,074,626.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

