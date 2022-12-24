United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

