Unizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.06 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $317,652.16 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $855.37 or 0.05075972 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00501285 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.08 or 0.29701379 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

