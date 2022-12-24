VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 79,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 15,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.
VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.
VanEck Gaming ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF
