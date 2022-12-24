VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 79,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 15,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.

VanEck Gaming ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJK. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $2,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $570,000.

