Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

