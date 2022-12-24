Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Reduced by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $185.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.97.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

