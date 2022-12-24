Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. 10,668,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,663,152. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.