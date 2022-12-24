Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lowered by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.