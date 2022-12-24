Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lifted by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.3% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.99. The company had a trading volume of 691,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

