Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after buying an additional 93,971 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.53. 383,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

