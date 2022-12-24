Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 301,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

