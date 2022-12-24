Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSV opened at $75.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
