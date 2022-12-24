Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.