Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 50,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 416.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

