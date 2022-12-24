Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO stock opened at $351.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.33 and its 200 day moving average is $358.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.