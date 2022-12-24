Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $8.84 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises 1.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

