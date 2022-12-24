Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $262.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average of $224.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

