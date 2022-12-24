Vantage Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,971.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,933.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,895.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.