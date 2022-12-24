Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

