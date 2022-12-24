Venus USDC Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.86 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.86 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02176542 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,998,163.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

