Verasity Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $26.11 million and $1.33 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011467 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

