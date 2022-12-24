Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after acquiring an additional 92,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,944,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.