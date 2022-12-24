VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading Down 5.4%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.14. 58,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 76,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
VerifyMe Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.
Institutional Trading of VerifyMe
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VerifyMe (VRME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.