VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading Down 5.4%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEGet Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.14. 58,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 76,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of VerifyMe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

