VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading Down 5.4%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.14. 58,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 76,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

VerifyMe Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of VerifyMe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.