Vertcoin Price Tops $0.14 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.27 million and $21,315.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,826.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00389000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00845320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00608087 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00264422 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,734,585 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

