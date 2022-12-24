Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,498 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $289.69. 701,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,733. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

