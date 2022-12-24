Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading Down 0.7%

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 37,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 43,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 158.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 770.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $390,305,000.

