VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.0377

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and $1.01 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

