Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Visium Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 19,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 7,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Visium Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Visium Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visium Technologies, Inc, a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, cloud, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.