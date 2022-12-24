Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $338.36

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.36 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.57). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 376 ($4.57), with a volume of 774,274 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.59) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £750.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,111.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.98.

Volution Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.95), for a total value of £69,988.75 ($85,020.35).

Volution Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.