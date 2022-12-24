Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Stock Price Up 10%

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) shares rose 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 46,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Voyager Metals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$10.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About Voyager Metals

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

