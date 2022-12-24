Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.14

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.14 and traded as high as C$20.28. Wajax shares last traded at C$19.63, with a volume of 14,185 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WJX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Wajax Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$470.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Further Reading

