Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 2,042 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

