Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 376 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.37. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

