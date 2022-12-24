Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $396,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,378,000 after buying an additional 827,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,774,000 after purchasing an additional 421,877 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,815 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $38.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

