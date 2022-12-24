Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Walmart by 82.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.77. 3,182,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.