Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $323,814.49 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $29.94 million and approximately $323,814.49 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.