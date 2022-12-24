WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,670 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

