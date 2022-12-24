WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 341,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $128.90 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

